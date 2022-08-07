Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Pirates, 1:35pm

After celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Camden Yards in style Saturday night, the Orioles have an opportunity for yet another home series sweep today against the Pirates. It’s fitting that the Orioles are celebrating the best park in baseball, given how much of a home-field advantage the O’s have had in 2022. The Birds come into today's game with a 31-20 record in Baltimore, good for the 10th best home record in all of baseball. Last year, Birdland only saw 27 wins in person all season, as the Orioles finished with the worst home record in all of baseball. Maybe it's the Great Wall of Baltimore or the vast improvement made by this pitching staff, but either way, teams now come to Camden Yards knowing they will have to give everything they have to come out with a win.

Looking to lead the Orioles to their fourth* home sweep in 2022 will be righty Spenser Watkins. Camden Yards hasn’t always been as friendly to Watkins this season as it has for the Orioles as a whole. The second-year pitcher comes in with a 4.45 home ERA this season—compared to his 3.28 road ERA. Watkins will also look to reverse his season trend in Interleague games. So far in three starts against the senior circuit, Watkins has a 6.94 ERA in 11.2 innings pitched. The good news is that the former 30th-round pick has been a completely different pitcher over the last month+. Since the beginning of July, Watkins has put up a 2.17 ERA with a .236 batting average against and the Orioles are 4-1 in games he’s started.

His opposing pitcher for the Pirates will be Bryse Wilson. The veteran righty’s first full season in Pittsburgh hasn’t exactly gone to plan, as he comes in sporting a 6.20 ERA and a 1-6 record. His road and Interleague splits maybe offer Pittsburgh fans a little hope, as he has a slightly better 5.35 ERA on the road and didn’t allow any runs in his only Interleague start against the Tigers. That’s a big maybe though.

*For numbers purposes, we’re counting the one-game “series” vs. the Cubs early this year as a home series sweep.

Orioles lineup

Cedric Mullins (L) CF Adley Rutschman (S) DH Terrin Vavra (L) 2B Anthony Santander (S) RF Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B Rougned Odor (L) 3B Jorge Mateo (R) SS Brett Phillips (L) LF Robinson Chirinos (R) C

Pirates Lineup