Monday night Orioles game thread: vs. Toronto, 7:05

Cedric Mullins will be in the lineup tonight but not atop it. Mullins will start in centerfield but bat seven spots below his usual place. Ryan McKenna will leadoff and play right field.

Austin Hays will return to the lineup and take left. Anthony Santander will serve as the designated hitter.

Tyler Nevin will get a start at third base with Ramón Urías playing second. Ryan Mountcastle will play first, Jorge Mateo will take short and rookie Terrin Vavra should be available off the bench.

Jordan Lyles will get the start against lefty Yusei Kikuchi. The Orioles have only faced Toronto four times this season, but they tagged Kikuchi for four runs in four innings back in June.

The Orioles are currently four games behind Toronto and two games below Tampa Bay in the Wild Card Standings. Tonight’s contest kicks off a difficult stretch that should tell us all we need to know about Baltimore’s playoff chances.

Notes:

The Orioles recalled reliever Louis Head to replace Beau Sulser in the bullpen.

The Dodgers claimed former prospect Rylan Bannon and signed Jahmai Jones to a minor-league contract. It says a lot when a winning organization wants to take a chance on someone, but these moves say more about Baltimore’s infield depth.

You can read more about the matchup in Stacey’s series preview.

Orioles lineup:

Ryan McKenna RF Adley Rutschman C Anthony Santander DH Ryan Mountcastle 1B Ramón Urías 2B Austin Hays LF Jorge Mateo SS Cedric Mullins CF Tyler Nevin 3B

Starter: RHP Jordan Lyles