Tuesday Bird Droppings: Back in the winning groove

Happy Tuesday, Orioles fans! The Orioles put together another win last night, their third in four games of their homestand so far. I am trying not to take it personally that the only loss happened with me in the stands.

Last night’s game featured four home runs, one each from Ramón Urías, Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle, and Austin Hays. It was especially nice to see the dingers from Mountcastle, who has been slumping, and Hays, who is coming back from a sore left side.

To get all the details of last night’s win and to vote in the Most Birdland Player poll, be sure to check out Alex Church’s game story. The O’s win combined with the Yankees beating the Mariners brings the Orioles back to within one game of the third wild card. The win also pulls the Orioles within 1.5 games of the idle Tampa Bay Rays in the second spot.

The Orioles can win the series against the Blue Jays tonight, but they have a very tough task ahead of them by the name of Alek Manoah. Manoah is an All Star who pitched six shutout innings against the Orioles back in June. I hope Kyle Bradish is on his game!

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have just one Orioles birthday buddy, and the guy only had one plate appearance with the team. On April 11, 1961, Chuck Essegian pinch hit for the pitcher in the 7th inning against the Angels. He popped out to first base. On April 12th, he was traded to the Kansas City Athletics. Essegian did play six seasons in the majors and today he is celebrating his 91st birthday.

On this day in 2010, Brian Roberts finally hit his first home run of the year after a lengthy stayed on the injured list. He did it in style as a walk-off home run to beat the White Sox 3-2.

The Orioles last win on August 9th came back in 2020, a 6-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. The starting pitcher was Asher Wojciechowski, who didn’t allow a run but who exited after just 3.2 innings. Travis Lakins picked up the win in relief despite pitching just 0.1 innings. The O’s jumped on Stephen Strasburg for five runs in 4.1 innings.