Tuesday night Orioles game thread: vs. Blue Jays, 7:05

If last night’s hard-fought slugfest was any indication, the Orioles and Blue Jays are in for a tooth-and-nail battle in their 14 remaining games this season.

The two clubs combined for six home runs in yesterday’s series opener in which the O’s ultimately prevailed, 7-4. In five head-to-head games so far this year, the Orioles lead the season series, 3-2, and have outscored the Blue Jays by one run. How well these teams perform against each other for the rest of 2022 will have major implications for the Wild Card aspirations for both clubs.

Tonight’s pitching matchup seems slanted against the Orioles, not that that’s ever stopped them. The Blue Jays will send All-Star right-hander Alek Manoah, whose 2.45 ERA is fourth-best in the AL, to the hill. Manoah hasn’t lost any of his four career starts to the Birds since debuting in the majors last year (and with a 21-7 career record, he hasn’t lost to much of anyone).

The O’s will counter with Kyle Bradish, making his third start since returning from the injured list. In each of his previous two outings, Bradish struggled early — giving up two runs in the first to the Reds, and one in the first to the Rangers — before settling down long enough to work five frames apiece. His only other start against the Blue Jays was a rocky one, a five-run, nine-hit slog in which he failed to get out of the fifth.

Orioles lineup:

CF Cedric Mullins

C Adley Rutschman

RF Anthony Santander

1B Ryan Mountcastle

DH Terrin Vavra

LF Austin Hays

2B Rougned Odor

3B Ramon Urias

SS Jorge Mateo

RHP Kyle Bradish

Blue Jays lineup:

LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

DH Vladimir Guerrero

C Alejandro Kirk

3B Matt Chapman

SS Bo Bichette

RF Raimel Tapia

CF Whit Merrifield

1B Cavan Biggio

2B Santiago Espinal

RHP Alek Manoah