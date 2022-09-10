Orioles minor league recap 9/10: Ortiz keeps raking, McDermott strikes out nine

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 6, Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals) 5

The Tides stormed out to an early 6-0 lead and then held on for dear life as the Redbirds made a tight game of it. Cole Uvila stranded the tying run at third to end the game after Memphis had scored two runs in the ninth.

Let’s talk about Joey Ortiz, shall we? The 24-year-old fourth-round pick in 2019, ranked the Orioles’ #24 (tied) prospect in Camden Chat’s composite rankings, just continues to rake since his promotion to Triple-A. He went 3-for-5 with his second home run for Norfolk and is now slashing .409/.447/.659 with six extra-base hits in 11 games at his new home. Colton Cowser (#5), who was promoted along with Ortiz, has had a much slower adjustment. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts yesterday and is 3-for-38 at Norfolk. Veteran Brett Phillips lashed a two-run triple but was thrown out at home on the play.

I admittedly had forgotten all about Alexander Wells, but the Aussie lefty made a rehab start and worked two scoreless innings. Chris Vallimont was the bulk guy, working 5.2 innings and giving up three runs. On the Memphis side, old friend T.J. McFarland worked two scoreless for the Redbirds.

Box score

Double-A: Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants) 5, Bowie Baysox 2

The Baysox were the only O’s affiliate to lose last night, which is a shame, because they’re the ones who most need to win. Bowie entered the series in a first-place tie with Erie for the second-half division title, but have lost the first three of this set. The good news is that Erie has done the same against Altoona, so the two clubs remain tied.

The Baysox tried to pull off some late-inning dramatics. Down 2-0 in the eighth, Maverick Handley and Chris Givin smacked back-to-back homers to tie the game. But Richmond’s Carter Aldrete — nephew of former big leaguer Mike Aldrete — tagged Griffin McLarty for a decisive three-run homer in the top of the ninth.

Bowie starter and Trey Mancini trade acquisition Chayce McDermott (#19) had a dominant performance on the mound, racking up nine strikeouts and holding Richmond to just one hit. Nice! He wasn’t terribly efficient, issuing three walks and leaving after 4.2 innings with 93 pitches, but overall it was much more good than bad. Among other notable prospects, Connor Norby (#12) went 1-for-4, while Coby Mayo (#6 tied) took an 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

Box score

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 8, Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) 2

The IronBirds collected 12 hits in cruising to an easy victory over the BlueClaws. The number eight and nine hitters in the lineup, Isaac De Leon and Luis Valdez, each went 3-for-5. Valdez added two more stolen bases to his tally, giving him 70 steals in 85 attempts across two levels this year. He fast, y’all. Donta’ Williams had two hits, including a homer.

Leadoff man Jud Fabian (#17 tied) was hitless in four at-bats. The 2022 competitive balance pick is 1-for-17 in six games for Aberdeen. Fellow recent draftee Dylan Beavers (#10) had a two-run single.

Starter Ignacio Feliz gave up two runs in four innings, walking three and fanning seven. He has 135 strikeouts in 92.2 innings, a superb 13.1 K/9 rate. Behind him, Houston Roth, Dylan Heid, and Nick Richmond combined for five scoreless, hitless innings of relief, though each surrendered two walks.

Box score

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 3, Down East Wood Ducks (Rangers) 1

A three-run rally in the second inning was all the Shorebirds needed to secure the victory, thanks to an excellent three-man pitching effort. Right-hander Tyler Joyner, rehabbing from Norfolk, allowed one run in 2.2 innings, and Conor Grady did fantastic bulk work, tossing 4.1 scoreless innings and striking out seven. Righty Trace Bright, the Orioles’ 2022 fifth-round pick, finished things up with two scoreless frames for his first professional save.

Number one overall pick Jackson Holliday (#3 prospect) was 0-for-2 but drew two free passes. The 18-year-old Holliday has more walks (15) than strikeouts (10) in his 12 games at Low-A. Second baseman Adam Crampton drove in a pair of runs.

Box score

Saturday’s scheduled games: