Saturday night Orioles game thread: vs. Red Sox, 5:05

Jordan Lyles was supposed to get one of the starts in the doubleheader Monday against the Blue Jays. Due to an illness, that didn’t happen and the Orioles lost both games. Now, with the Birds’ Wild Card hopes seemingly hanging on by a thread, Lyles takes the mound against the Red Sox looking to make a difference. The last time Lyles got the start against Boston, the Orioles' offense exploded in an eventual 15-10 win. Since then the Orioles' offense hasn’t exactly been explosive, averaging just over 3.5 runs per game in the following 19 contests. These offensive woes mean Lyles will likely have to do better tonight than the 5.02 ERA he’s put up against Boston so far in 2022. The good news for Lyles (and O’s fans) is that he gets the start in Camden Yards with Adley Rutschman behind the plate. Lyles ERA on the season is more than two-runs lower at home and is also more than a run lower with Rutschman behind the plate instead of Robinson Chirinos.

Lyles’ opposing pitcher will be veteran Michale Wacha. The 10-year vet got the W his last time out at Camden Yards, going 5.2 innings allowing no runs and striking out four. Throughout that start, Wacha tested the patience of Orioles hitters, as they failed to stay back and drive the soft-throwing righties fastball, cutter, changeup combo. If O’s are to succeed against Wacha, it’ll likely come from Cedric Mullins and Rutschman at the top of the lineup. The two are far and away the best fastball hitters in this Baltimore lineup, while Rutschman has also excelled against cutters.

The Orioles haven’t swept a series against the Red Sox at Camden Yards since July of 2015. Any hope this team has of staying in the playoff race seems to hinge on their ability to sweep the Red Sox in this series. The last time Boston came to town, game 2 was where the Orioles lost their chance to sweep. Tonight they’ll look to right that wrong and keep some semblance of pressure on the Blue Jays.

Orioles Lineup

Cedric Mullins (L) CF Adley Rutschman (S) C Anthony Santander (S) RF Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B Jesús Aguilar (R) DH GUNNAR HENDERSON (L) 3B Ramón Urías (R) 2B Austin Hays (R) LF Jorge Mateo (R) SS

Red Sox Lineup