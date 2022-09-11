Orioles minor league recap 9/11: Bowie moves into first place with walk-off win

Triple-A: Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals) 4, Norfolk Tides 1

The Tides’ lone run came in the ninth inning when Colton Cowser (#5) doubled, then later came in to score on a sacrifice fly from Kelvin Gutierrez. It was part of a 2-for-3 day for Cowser. Of the remaining ranked prospects, only Joey Ortiz (#24-T) had a hit, a double. Jordan Westburg (#6-T) did draw a walk and steal a base.

Starting pitcher Denyi Reyes was pretty good in four innings pitched. He gave up three hits with the lone run being on a homer. Beau Sulser wasn’t as good. He gave up seven hits, two walks, and three runs in just 1.2 innings.

Box Score

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 2, Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants) 1

It was a walk-off win for the Baysox thanks to some good old fashioned small ball. Cesar Prieto (#14) walked and moved to third on a single to the right side by Hudson Haskin (#22). From there he was able to tag up and score the winning run on a fly ball from Andrew Daschbach.

Bowie’s first run scored on a bases-loaded walk by Darell Hernaiz (#24-T). At the top of the lineup, Connor Norby (#12) and Prieto each had a hit and a walk . Haskin went 2-for-4, the only Baysock with more than one hit.

Brenan Hanifee made the start and pitched five shutout innings with just three hits. He struck out four without walking a batter. The Squirrels scored their run on an RBI double off of reliever Jensen Elliott.

The Baysox win, combined with a lost by the Erie SeaWolves, puts the Baysox in sole possession of first place in the Eastern League.

Box Score

High-A: Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) 11, Aberdeen IronBirds 5

Starting pitcher Daniel Federman racked up eight strikeouts in 4.1 innings. That was the good news. The bad news is that he also gave up four runs on eight hits. Two of those runs scored after he left the game, with Daniel Lloyd allowing them to score along with four runs of his own over 2.2 innings.

Luis Valdez and Jud Fabian (#17-T) had big nights at the top of the lineup. Leadoff batter Valdez had two hits including a home run, and stole his MiLB leading 71st base. Fabian reached base three times with a single, a double, and a walk. Heston Kjerstad (#9) went 1-for-5.

Box Score

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 11, Down East Wood Ducks (Rangers) 4

The Shorebirds picked up 12 hits and a whopping 11 walks in their beat down of the Wood Ducks. Leading the way was Isaac Bellony, who went 3-for-4 with a walk and knocked in four runs. Douglas Hodo and Adam Crampton, both 2022 draft picks, also had two hits apiece. Wilkin Grullon only had one hit, but it was a two-run homer.

Jackson Holliday (#3) had the day off.

Starting pitcher Keegan Gillies had a forgettable start in which he gave up four runs on a pair of two-run homers, but the relief trio of Cameron Weston, Reese Sharp, and Randy Beriguete combined to pitch the final six innings without allowing a hit.

Box Score

Sunday’s Scheduled Games