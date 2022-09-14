Orioles minor league recap 9/14: Colton Cowser breaks out in Norfolk 12-run explosion

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 12, Charlotte Knights (White Sox) 4

Norfolk started its homestand against Charlotte with a bang, putting up a 12-run, 11-hit offensive explosion against the Knights. Yusniel Diaz got the scoring started for the Tides in the second inning, singling home Tyler Nevin before coming around to score on a Richie Martin home run. The lineup’s power was on full display for the Tides Tuesday, as they registered six extra-base hits. In the third, Nevin drove in Joseph Ortiz (Orioles #18 prospect) and Colton Cowser (Orioles #4, MLB Top 100 #43) with a ground rule double that stretched the lead to 5-0. Cowser and Diaz would drive in two more in the sixth before a four-spot in the eighth capped off the Norfolk scoring.

Tuesday was the best game of Cowser’s short time at Norfolk, as he finished 2-3 with a HR, a 2B, an RBI and three runs scored. If the former No.5 pick’s time at Norfolk is mirroring his rise at Bowie, Cowser’s breakout against Charlotte may be just the start of a new hot streak.

Spenser Watkins also impressed for the Tides, going five innings and picking up the win. In his longest minor league outing of the season, the righty limited the Knights to just two hits and struck out four. The O’s front office surely will be keeping tabs on Watkins, and it’s not out of the question that he could make another start in Baltimore before the season is over.

Box Score

Double-A: Akron RubberDucks (Guardians) 3, Bowie Baysox 0

The Baysox started their last series of the season with a bit of a letdown. Bowie only registered five hits and Cesar Prieto (Orioles #19) had the only extra-base—a lead-off double in the fourth inning. Akron got on the board with a two-run double in the fourth inning and then added to their lead with another run-scoring double in the eighth inning.

Top prospect Coby Mayo (Orioles #7) went 1-4 with a single in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Connor Norby (Orioles #12) went 0-2 but did draw two walks. Lefty Cade Povich (Orioles #15) did rebound from a rough last start—despite taking the L against Akron. After giving up four runs and only getting two outs against Richmond, Povich threw five strong innings against the RubberDucks. The former Twins third-round pick out of Nebraska limited Akron to three hits while also striking out four.

Box Score

High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) 8, Aberdeen IronBirds 1

The IronBirds took a loss in the first game of their South Atlantic League playoff series, as they struggled to get much offense going. Jud Fabian (Orioles #23) provided the only run for Aberdeen, launching a solo HR to left center in the second inning. Fabian and fellow 2022 draft pick Dylan Beavers (Orioles #8) were the only IronBirds to register extra-base hits. Beavers led off the game with a triple, before the 2-4 hitters all struck out to leave him stranded.

While the IronBirds’ offense was grounded after the second inning, the Aberdeen pitching staff struggle to keep the Cyclones off the board. Brooklyn scored in each of the first three innings and then hit two home runs in the fifth to stretch the lead to 6-1. The Cyclones would add another two runs on a triple in the eighth, where the batter came around to score on a throwing error by Aberdeen second baseman Billy Cook.

The rough outing for Aberdeen starter Jean Pinto saw him break a streak of six starts allowing one earned run or fewer. The three earned runs allowed by the 21-year-old righty out of Venezuela were the most runs he’s allowed in a start since allowing nine (seven earned) in a July 29 loss to Wilmington.

Box Score

Wednesday’s Scheduled Games