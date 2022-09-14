Wednesday night Orioles game thread: at Nationals, 7:05

Tyler Wells will get the ball tonight in what figures to be another abridged start. Wells only worked two innings last week, but the Orioles are allowing him to stretch out at the major league level. Austin Voth will be available out of the bullpen against his former team.

Austin Hays will be in the leadoff spot after hitting the ball hard last night. MASN’s Roch Kubatko pointed out earlier today that Hays, Jesús Aguilar and Anthony Santander have all performed well against Nationals’ starter Patrick Corbin. All three are in the lineup tonight.

Ryan Mountcastle will still handle first base with Aguilar serving as the DH. Ryan McKenna will get the start against the lefty with Cedric Mullins taking the night off. Gunnar Henderson will handle the hot corner with Jorge Mateo back at short. Ramón Urías will play second base, and Adley Rutschman will catch Wells.

The Orioles need this game before taking on the Blue Jays in a three-game weekend series. Corbin should provide the bats an opportunity to get going tonight.

Orioles lineup

Austin Hays LF Adley Rutschman C Ryan Mountcastle 1B Anthony Santander RF Ramón Urías 2B Jesús Aguilar DH Ryan McKenna CF Gunnar Henderson 3B Jorge Mateo SS

Starter: RHP Tyler Wells