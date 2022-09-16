Orioles minor league recap 9/16: Plenty of offense and a clean sweep

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 14, Charlotte Knights (White Sox) 6

The Tides scored 12 runs on Tuesday, 13 runs on Wednesday and 14 runs last night to continue a ridiculous offensive explosion. Robert Neustrom led the charge with a 3-for-5 night that included a pair of home runs and six RBIs. Greg Cullen matched Neustrom with three hits and scored twice.

Jordan Westburg gave Norfolk the lead for good in the sixth inning with his 25th home run of the season. Brett Phillips also homered and drove in three. Colton Cowser went 1-for-5 with a run scored and Yusniel Diaz worked a walk in five trips.

Chris Vallimont allowed five runs (four earned) in five innings of work. Four Norfolk relievers combined to give up just one run on three hits.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 10, Akron RubberDucks (Guardians) 1

Bowie joined the double-digits club with a 10-1 rout of Akron. Coby Mayo matched Neustrom with six RBIs during a 2-for-4 night. Mayo walloped a grand slam in the fourth inning to really blow the game open.

Connor Norby finished 2-for-4 with a double and a walk from the leadoff spot. Zach Watson picked up three hits and Maverick Handley went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Chayce McDermott limited Akron to one run on three hits. McDermott struck out six, walked three and threw 52 of 88 pitches for strikes. Griffin McLarty replaced McDermott in the fifth and delivered three scoreless innings to pick up the win.

High-A Aberdeen IronBirds 6, Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) 1 (LCS, Game 2)

Aberdeen evened the series after dropping Game 1 on Tuesday. The IronBirds led 5-0 after four innings and never looked back. Peter Van Loon limited Brooklyn to just one run in five innings, and Connor Gillispie dominated four scoreless frames in relief. Gillispie allowed just one hit and struck out six.

TT Bowens got the party started with a two-run homer in the first. Bowens finished 2-for-2 and took a pair of walks. Heston Kjerstad doubled, walked and scored twice. Dylan Beavers doubled from the leadoff spot, and Donta’ Williams worked three walks.

Jud Fabian finished 1-for-4 and Max Wagner recorded a hit and walk in five trips to the plate.

