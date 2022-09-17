Saturday Bird Droppings: The offensive troubles continue

Happy weekend, Camden Chatters!

Things did not get off to a very good start for the Orioles in Toronto. They took an early lead on a home run by Adley Rutschman, but once again the offense struggled as Jordan Lyles struggled for his second straight start. You can get all of the details of the 6-3 loss in Paul’s game recap.

Game two of the series starts today at 3:07 with Kyle Bradish facing off against José Berríos. Bradish. It will be Bradish’s fifth start against the Blue Jays, which is ridiculous. As good as Bradish has been of late, it hasn’t really gone well in his starts about the Jays. He’ll need to change that if the Orioles want to have a chance today, because you know they won’t score many runs.

In non-Orioles news, the Houston Astros clinched a postseason spot last night, the first American League team to do so. It was inevitable for awhile, but now it’s finally official: Trey Mancini is going to the playoffs! Trey was on the Orioles roster for the wild card game in 2016 but did not play. Hopefully he can make an impact this year.

I never expected to root for the Astros, but if the Orioles cannot turn things around and capture a playoff spot, it’ll be Trey’s team all the way for me.

Links

Toronto uses longball to come from behind and take series opener (updated) - MASN Sports

Steve Melewski’s account of last night’s loss, complete with team quotes.

Orioles Outright Alexander Wells - MLB Trade Rumors

Alexander Wells is still in the Orioles organization, but after his long injury he's been designated for assignment and no longer occupies a spot on the 40-man roster.

Answers to your Orioles questions, Part 1 - BaltimoreBaseball.com

You have questions about the Orioles, Rich Dubroff has answers. About Gunnar Henderson, about Grayson Rodriguez, about what positions could get a free agency upgrade.

These Rookie Level Orioles Prospects Stood Out In 2022 - Baltimore Sports and Life

The players in the Dominican Summer and Florida Complex leagues are a long way from the big leagues, but that doesn't mean we can't dream on their potential.

What Happened to Jorge López? - Twins Daily

Things are not going well for Jorge Lopez. That makes me sad.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have just one Orioles birthday buddy: Wayne Krenchicki. Born in 1954, Krenchicki appeared in 58 games with the Orioles from 1979-81. He also played for Cincinnati, Montreal, and Detroit in his eight season career. Krenchicki passed away in 2018 at the age of 64.

On this day in 1970, the Orioles lost to Washington 2-0. But thanks to the Yankees falling to the Red Sox, the Orioles still clinched the A.L. East.

In 1999, Cal Ripken got stuck in traffic on his way to the airport. He called ahead to tell them he was running 10 minutes late, but GM Frank Wren ordered the plane to take off without him. Less than a month later, Wren was fired.