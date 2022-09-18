Orioles minor league recap 9/18: Two blown leads and a big loss for Bowie

Triple-A: Charlotte Knights (White Sox) 6, Norfolk Tides 4

The Tides’ winning streak was snapped at five as their bullpen blew a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning.

Bruce Zimmermann started the game and pitched an underwhelming five innings with three runs allowed. Zimmermann struck out five, which isn’t bad, but gave up nine hits including a homer, which isn’t great.

Erstwhile prospect Yusniel Diaz had a good game, picking up a single and a double, both of which knocked in runs. He was the only player with two hits in the game. Unfortunately the big prospects in the lineup, Jordan Westburg and Colton Cowser were both hitless, though Westburg walked twice and Cowser once. Cowser also picked up an RBI by groundout.

The Tides went ahead in the seventh inning on a Richie Martin triple and Cadyn Grenier sacrifice fly, but Louis Head couldn’t hold the lead in the never next inning. Head walked the bases loaded and allowed one run to score on a double play. He then walked yet another batter before giving up an RBI single to put the Tides behind. Bad form, Louis. The Knights picked up an insurance run via RBI double against Morgan McSweeney.

Box Score

Double-A: Akron RubberDucks (Guardians) 4, Bowie Baysox 3

Just like the Tides, the Baysox held a late lead but blew it to take the loss. Unfortunately for them, the Erie SeaWolves won which means the two teams are again tied for the second half division title with the Seawolves holding the tiebreaker. If the Baysox want to move on to the postseason, they must win today and the SeaWolves must lose.

As for yesterday’s game, the Baysox picked up just four hits, which will make it tough to get a win. They went ahead in the third when Zach Watson singled in Ramon Rodriguez, who had doubled. In the sixth, Connor Norby worked a walk and then came in on an RBI double from Coby Mayo. Mayo himself scored on a sac fly from Donta’ Williams.

Starting pitcher Jake Lyons gave up two runs in three innings, both runs coming in on one homer. Relief pitcher Jake Prizina followed with three perfect innings but Easton Lucas blew the lead in the eighth.

Box Score

Sunday’s Scheduled Games