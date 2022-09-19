Orioles minor league recap 9/19: Jordan Westburg leads Norfolk with three hits

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 9, Charlotte Knights (White Sox) 1

The Tides have nine games left in the season, and they made a convincing statement on Sunday with an eleven-hit, nine-run assault on Charlotte that included a seven-run fourth inning. Setting the pace was Jordan Westburg, who went 3-for-5 out of the leadoff spot, including his 38th double of the season and 67th extra-base hit. Joey Ortiz was 1-for-4 with a walk. Colton Cowser finished 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Richie Martin also doubled and singled twice. And catcher Cam Gallagher drove in three with a two-run double and a walk.

Gifted all of this run support was Denyi Reyes, who threw four innings and struck out six. He allowed just one run, on a solo homer. Rico García got the win with a scoreless fifth, and after him, Anthony Castro, Blaine Knight, Yennier Cano and Cole Uvila were untouched.

Double-A: Akron RubberDucks (Guardians) 8, Bowie Baysox 5

Bowie needed a loss by the Erie SeaWolves and a win to advance to the playoffs—they got one but not the other, so their season ended with an 8-5 loss. The bad news first: trade deadline pickup Cade Povich seemed a little lost on the mound, going just 1.2 innings and allowing four runs on five hits and three walks. Three of four runs came with two outs for Povich (6.94 ERA). Jensen Elliott surrendered two more in two innings before Clayton McGinness threw 1.1 scoreless. Conner Loeprich allowed two runs in two innings ahead of Hector Perez, who threw a scoreless eighth.

The Baysox put up seven hits as a unit, no one getting more than one. Every Bowie hitter reached once except for Chris Givin. That makes for a balanced, but not a terribly effective attack. Some standouts: Connor Norby (1-for-4, 2B (21), RBI, BB), Coby Mayo (1-for-4, BB), Donta’ Williams (1-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB), John Rhodes (1-for-3, BB), and Zach Watson (1-for-3, RBI, BB).

High-A: Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays) 5, Aberdeen IronBirds 3

Aberdeen dropped Game 1 of the South Atlantic League Championship series. Down 3-0 in the fifth inning, Aberdeen tied the game at three only to squander it in the eighth inning. Daniel Federman was responsible for three runs over four innings, two coming on a home run, one on a wild pitch. Jake Lloyd pitched solidly until the eighth inning, when he allowed a double, single and left. His replacement, Nick Richmond, allowed both runs to score.

The good news is that Jud Fabian went 1-for-2 with a home run, 2 RBI, and a walk. Max Wagner went 1-for-4 and walked. Billy Cook was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Trendon Craig and Dylan Beavers each had a single apiece. Game 2 of the SAL Championship Series awaits, on Tuesday.

There are no games scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19.