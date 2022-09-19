Monday night Orioles game thread: vs Tigers, 7:05

The Orioles are back home and ready to take on the Detroit Tigers, one of the worst teams in baseball. When we last saw the Tigers, it was about one week before the Adley Rutschman promotion. Even the pre-Adley Orioles should have beaten the Tigers, but they did not. They were swept in the Motor City, which is frankly just embarrassing.

Time to get some revenge! With their playoff hopes dangling by a thread, the Orioles must beat the Tigers if they want to extend the playoff dream another day. Tyler Wells is back in the starter spot against another Tyler, Tyler Alexander. Battle of the Tylers! Who will prevail? My money is on Tyler.

Orioles lineup

1. Austin Hays (R) LF

2. Adley Rutschman (S) C

3. Ryan Mountcastle (R) DH

4. Anthony Santander (S) RF

5. Jesus Aguilar (R) 1B

6. Gunnar Henderson (L) 3B

7. Ramon Urias (R) 2B

8. Cedric Mullins (L) CF

9. Jorge Mateo (R) SS

SP: Tyler Wells (RHP)

Tigers lineup

1. Riley Greene (L) CF

2. Victor Reyes (S) RF

3. Javier Baez (R) SS

4. Miguel Cabrera (R) DH

5. Spencer Torkelson (R) 1B

6. Jonathan Schoop (R) 2B (Hi Jon!)

7. Ryan Kreidler (R) 3B

8. Tucker Barnhart (S) C

9. Akil Baddoo (L) LF

SP: Tyler Alexander (LHP)

Let’s go O’s!