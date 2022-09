It is Friday night.

The Orioles rallied for three eighth inning runs to break a tie with the Athletics and go on to win, 5-2. Dean Kremer pitched six innings and allowed only two runs, with Bryan Baker and Dillon Tate combining to hold the A’s scoreless the rest of the way. GUNNAR HENDERSON had a pair of doubles in his home debut and an Adley Rutschman pinch hit bases loaded walk plated the decisive run.

The Orioles are now 70-61.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.