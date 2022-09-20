Tuesday Bird Droppings: Tigers continue to torture the Orioles

Good morning, Birdland!

In time, we will certainly look back on this season with fondness, regardless of whether these Orioles find some way to beat the odds and sneak into the playoffs with a final stretch run. Of course, there will be the inevitable “what if?” questions. Like, what if Adley Rutschman starts the season in the big leagues, or what if Grayson Rodriguez doesn’t get hurt, or what if the Orioles could actually beat the freaking Detroit Tigers.

Last night’s 11-0 loss made the Orioles 0-for-4 in attempts to beat the Tigers this year. In an alternate universe where the Tigers were actually good like they hoped to be, and the Orioles were as bad as many people predicted, this outcome would make sense. Instead, it is an infuriating fact for an Orioles team that currently sits five games out of the playoffs.

Losing to Detroit is not the only thing keeping this team on the outside of the playoff picture with time running low. The bigger culprits are an offense that seems to be out of gas in the month of September and a pitching staff that is finally showing some cracks. Both are predictable outcomes considering the team turned the corner to competitiveness slightly earlier than even the front office expected. The roster wasn’t constructed for a playoff run, and that is becoming evident on the field.

With a four-game set against the Astros looming, snagging the final two games of this series with the Tigers feels like a requirement. It also feels like a monumental ask for these Orioles as well. Austin Voth tosses the first pitch at 7:05 tonight.

Links

The Orioles top prospects at each position during the 2022 season | The Baltimore Sun

This gets me excited for spring training already! There are bound to be some position battles and talk of promotions, particularly on the infield. We know Gunnar Henderson is going to be a starter at some position on Opening Day, but everything else around could change from day to day.

Hyde hoping to be left with right decisions while writing out lineups | Roch Kubatko

I cannot say that I agree with Brandon Hyde’s lineup decisions when they include Kyle Stowers on the bench and someone like Jesus Aguilar in the middle of the lineup. Minor league stats do not directly translate to the big leagues, so it’s not as simple as saying Stowers could hit lefties in Baltimore because he already handled them in Norfolk. But at this point I would like to see him given an extended shot to prove that, regardless of the playoff race.

Orioles held to 2 hits in 11-0 loss to Tigers; Hyde: ‘Nothing really went our way’ | Baltimore Baseball

This game felt representative of the Orioles this month. A punchless offense and a battered pitching staff. The future is bright, so I’m not getting too down. But yeah, it’s still a bummer.

Orioles birthdays

Is it your birthday? Happy birthday!

Steve Lombardozzi turns 34. The infielder had a 20-game stint with the 2014 Orioles, going 21-for-73 as a utility-man.

Dave Gallagher is 62 today. The outfielder played part of the 1990 campaign in Baltimore, totally 11 hits in 23 games after being claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.

Roric Harrison is 76. The pitcher began his big league career with the 1972 season in Baltimore, serving mostly in a bullpen role.

This day in O’s history

1958 - Orioles knuckleballer Hoyt Wilhelm throws a no-hitter against the Yankees at Memorial Stadium, marking final time the Bombers would be no-hit in the 20th century.

1998 - Cal Ripken Jr. does not play in the Orioles loss to the Yankees, ending his consecutive games played streak at 2,632.

2002 - O’s shortstop Mike Bordick plays his 102nd straight game at shortstop without making an error, an MLB record.