Tuesday night Orioles game thread: vs. Tigers, 7:05

What in tarnation is going on with the Orioles when it comes to the Detroit Tigers?

Last night’s embarrassment of a ballgame, an 11-0 O’s loss to the fourth-worst team in baseball, was just the latest Birds debacle when it comes to the Motown crew. The Orioles have now lost a whopping eight consecutive games to the Tigers, dating back to last season.

Last season, at least, the Orioles had the excuse of being a horrific ballclub themselves. But this year? For a contending O’s team to go 0-4 against hapless Detroit so far? It’s hard to fathom. When these two teams square off, it’s the equivalent of what would happen if an actual oriole tried to fight an actual tiger. It isn’t pretty.

Let’s hope the Orioles can flush away last night’s stinker and put forth a more capable effort tonight. They have the right guy on the mound to do it. Since Austin Voth joined the club in June, the Orioles have a perfect 8-0 record when he starts at Camden Yards. Voth himself has earned only three of those wins, but still, good things tend to happen on Austin Voth night in Baltimore.

The O’s are facing a southpaw for the second straight game, hoping for more success against Joey Wentz than against Tyler Alexander. The red-hot Gunnar Henderson moves up to the leadoff spot, becoming the youngest MLB player to bat first in a lineup since Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2019. Brandon Hyde has also swapped Ryan Mountcastle and Adley Rutschman — moving the former up to the #2 spot and the latter to cleanup — and has subbed out Cedric Mullins for Ryan McKenna.

Orioles lineup:

3B Gunnar Henderson

1B Ryan Mountcastle

RF Anthony Santander

C Adley Rutschman

DH Jesus Aguilar

2B Ramon Urias

LF Austin Hays

CF Ryan McKenna

SS Jorge Mateo

RHP Austin Voth

Tigers lineup:

CF Riley Greene

SS Willi Castro

DH Javier Baez

2B Harold Castro

1B Spencer Torkelson

RF Kerry Carpenter

C Eric Haase

3B Jeimer Candelario

LF Akil Baddoo

LHP Joey Wentz