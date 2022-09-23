Orioles minor league recap 9/23: Norfolk falls in extras

Triple-A: Durham Bulls (Rays) 7, Norfolk Tides 6

Tyler Nevin briefly provided Norfolk the lead in the top of the 10th with an RBI-single, but Durham used a two-run homer to walk things off against the Tides. Morgan McSweeney allowed the two-run shot to Tristan Gray to receive a blown save and take the loss.

Nevin and Robert Neustrom both recorded multi-hit games. Jordan Westburg provided Norfolk their first lead with a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Colton Cowser finished 1-for-4 with a run scored, and Joey Ortiz drove in a run during a hitless performance. Connor Norby added a single and a pair of walks from the leadoff spot.

Drew Rom started for Norfolk and pitched effectively for a majority of the day. Rom allowed an RBI-single in the first, but blanked Durham over the next four innings. The Bulls chased Rom from the game with a three-run sixth. Rom’s final line read 5.2 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 8 strikeouts and 1 walk.

Yennier Cano shined in relief with two hitless innings. Cano did walk two but recorded five of six outs via strikeout.

The box score for Thursday’s game can be found here.

Friday’s scheduled game: