Friday night Orioles game thread: vs Astros, 7:05

The hopes for a postseason in Birdland are still alive. However, scoreboard watching will be at an all-time high for the remainder of the year. The Orioles enter tonight four games back of the Mariners for the final AL wild card spot. The Mariners are in Kansas City for a three-game set with the suddenly hot (they’ve won four of five) Royals. First pitch there is 8:10 ET.

Back in Baltimore, it’s up to Dean Kremer to continue the Orioles recent run of starting pitching dominance. OK, it’s been two games, but those two games have been really, really impressive. Jordan Lyles tossed a complete game to finally beat the Tigers midweek, and then Kyle Bradish came just one out short of doing the same against these Astros on Thursday.

Kremer is having himself a steady month of September. Over four games (three of which were starts), the righty owns a 3.68 ERA over 22 innings. His 13-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio is not ideal, though, and the feared regression from a stalwart August could be looming.

This will be his second start of the year against Houston. You may remember August 27, when Kremer allowed one run on four hits, two strikeouts, and no walks over 7.2 innings. A repeat performance here would make for a pretty neat trend on the bump.

Orioles Starting Lineup

Cedric Mullins, CF Adley Rutschman, C Ryan Mountcastle, 1B Anthony Santander, RF Gunnar Henderson, 3B Jesús Aguilar, DH Austin Hays, LF Terrin Vavra, 2B Jorge Mateo, SS

Dean Kremer, RHP (7-5, 3.33 ERA)

Astros Starting Lineup

Jose Altuve, 2B Jeremy Peña, SS Yordan Alvarez, Lf Alex Bregman, 3B Yuli Gurriel, 1B Aledmys Díaz, DH Trey Mancini, RF Chas McCormick, CF Martin Maldonado, C

José Urquidy, RHP (13-7, 3.96 ERA)