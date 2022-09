It is Friday night.

The Orioles had an insanely fun five-run seventh inning to turn their narrow lead into a laugher. Adley Rutschman hit his 12th home run of the year and his 32nd double, tying him for Cal Ripken for the O’s rookie record for doubles. Oh, and Dean Kremer PITCHED A COMPLETE GAME SHUTOUT, the second in three games for the Orioles.

Seriously, what is even happening with the pitching staff right now?

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.

GIFs!