Saturday night Orioles game thread: vs. Astros, 7:05

The Orioles have received outstanding starting pitching over the last few games. Jordan Lyles, Kyle Bradish, and Dean Kremer have all pitched into the ninth inning, but the Orioles will need another strong start from Mike Baumann tonight.

Baumann will make just his second start of the season after working out of the bullpen earlier this season. Baumann stretched out at Norfolk and allowed three runs in five innings against Toronto on September 5.

Baumann would likely benefit from throwing to Adley Rutschman, but it will be Robinson Chirinos behind the dish tonight. Rutschman will serve as the designated hitter.

The bullpen is rested after three tremendous efforts from the rotation. Baumann is capable of working deeper into the game, but do not be surprised if Brandon Hyde goes to the ‘pen early if the 27-year-old struggles.

The Orioles offense needs to come to life with Baumann on the hill. Gunnar Henderson, Kyle Stowers and Terrin Vavra will all start the night on the bench. Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays and Anthony Santander will handle the outfield duties. Rougned Odor and Jorge Mateo will play up the middle, with Ramón Urías and Ryan Mountcastle taking the corner infield spots.

The Orioles are officially three games back of Seattle, but the Mariners hold the tiebreaker. Toronto or Tampa is guaranteed to lose with the AL East foes matched up this evening. Seattle plays in Kansas City tonight.

Orioles lineup:

Cedric Mullins CF Ryan Mountcastle 1B Anthony Santander RF Adley Rutschman DH Ramón Urías 3B Austin Hays LF Rougned Odor 2B Jorge Mateo SS Robinson Chirinos C

Starter: RHP Mike Baumann