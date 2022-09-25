Orioles minor league recap 9/25: Trio of prospect homers isn’t enough, Tides lose 10-4

Triple-A: Durham Bulls (Rays) 10, Norfolk Tides 4

The Tides fells to the Bulls to fall back to .500 for the season at 73-73. Bruce Zimmermann started and was very good through six innings, giving up three singles and a solo home run. He came back out for the seventh, which turned out to be a bad idea. A single and a two-run homer later and he was headed to the showers. That’s when things really got out of hand.

Blaine Knight came on in relief, loaded the bases on a double and two walks, then Luke Raley took him deep for a grand slam. The next batter also homered, and a frustrated Blaine Knight did something to get himself ejected from the game. I would say if you don’t want to give up back-to-back first-pitch home runs, don’t thrown your fastball right down the middle.

Louis Head replaced the ejected Knight and got out of the inning, but gave up two runs of his own in the eighth.

Before the disastrous seventh inning, the Tides held a 4-0 lead. It was a three homer night as Connor Norby (CC’s #12 prospect), Joey Ortiz (#24-T), and Tyler Nevin all went deep. It was a big night for Ortiz, who fell just a triple short of the cycle and also picked up a walk for good measure. Nevin had two hits, the only other Tide with a multi-hit game.

Jordan Westburg (#6-T) and Colton Cowser (#5) both went 0-for-4.

Sunday’s Schedule

The Tides finish up their series with the Bulls today at 1:05 with Denyi Reyes on the mound. After they game they travel home for three games against Jacksonville to end the season.