Orioles minor league recap 9/26: With 13 strikeouts, Tides hitters can’t bail out a lackluster Denyi Reyes

Triple-A: Durham Bulls (Rays) 8, Norfolk Tides 2

The Tides fall below .500 on the season with an ugly loss to the Durham Bulls. Denyi Reyes took an unfortunately deserved seventh loss (0-7, 7.17 ERA) with six earned runs on nine hits over just four innings. The Bulls hit him hard the whole day: he allowed three doubles and three runs in the second inning, a two-run homer in the third, and then a double, RBI single, walk and wild pitch in the fourth. By that point, it was a small mercy to pull Reyes.

Ryan Conroy, who threw the fifth and sixth innings, could have been better: he allowed a two-run homer to Josh Lowe. But Anthony Castro, a September pickup off the waiver wire, and Cole Uvila, each threw a scoreless inning.

With over twice as many strikeouts (13) as hits (6), safe to say it was kind of a quiet day for Tides hitters. Colton Cowser (O’s No. 5 prospect) whiffed three times, and so did Brett Phillips, which is perhaps less surprising. But Cowser ALSO drove in one of Norfolk’s two runs with a solo blast in the fifth, his 19th of the season (and fifth at Triple-A). “That’s Colton being Colton.”

Jacob Nottingham drove in the other run with a solo blast of his own (his 15th). Connor Norby (No. 12) went 1-for-4 with a double. Tyler Nevin, Robert Neustrom and Greg Cullen had a single apiece, while Jordan Westburg (No. 6) and Joey Ortiz (No. 18) were hitless, Westburg reaching once with a walk.

Norfolk kicks off the final three games of its season on Monday at home against the Miami’s Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Monday’s Scheduled Game:

Norfolk: vs Jacksonville, 6:35 PM. Starter: TBD