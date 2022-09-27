Orioles minor league recap 9/27: Rodriguez closes out his Norfolk season

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 5, Jacksonville (Marlins) 1

Every time Grayson Rodriguez pitches, he is the story. Did he do well? Did he do well enough that he might tempt the Orioles into giving him a little taste of MLB before season’s end? In his most recent start, the answer was no.

Rodriguez headed back in a good direction against Jacksonville last night, allowing just a run on a solo homer across a five inning start. He gave up three hits and walked three batters, throwing 89 pitches in five innings. With that many runners allowed, there were some jams to avoid, and he did this. The fourth inning saw Rodriguez walk the first two batters he faced, and he escaped that inning with no damage.

Anyone who watched Jordan Lyles or Spenser Watkins pitch for the Orioles last night is going to have an easier time wanting to see Rodriguez make a start for the O’s. We’ll see if they decide to do it.

As for this game, the Tides pulled off the victory thanks to a four-run eighth inning rally that broke a 1-1 tie. The three batters ahead of infield prospect Jordan Westburg - including Connor “It’s Norbin’ Time” Norby - loaded up the bases and Westburg doubled to drive them all in. Norby drawing a walk here gives him a seven-game on-base streak since joining the Tides, though it was the end of a six-game hitting streak.

Following Westburg in the eighth, 2021 first rounder Colton Cowser also doubled to add one more to Norfolk’s cushion. That was Westburg’s only hit in the game in four at-bats. Joey Ortiz was 1-4 as well. Cowser’s double was his second hit of the night. The lefty is now hitting .222/.336/.434 in 25 Tides games. He’s trending in the right direction as the season winds down.

The Tides were 2-4 with RISP in the game. The Jumbo Shrimp were 0-10. That made the difference. In relief of Rodriguez, Yennier Canó, from the Jorge López trade, allowed just one hit over two innings in which he struck out five batters. Strikeouts haven’t been a problem for Canó, just walking too many dudes. He did not walk a batter in this contest.

Tuesday’s Scheduled Game

Norfolk vs. Jacksonville, 6:35. Starter: Drew Rom