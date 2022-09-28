Wednesday night Orioles game thread: at Red Sox, 7:10pm ET.

While the playoffs are still dangling tantalizingly close for this Orioles team, let’s not all overlook the significance of clinching a non-losing season. By game 155 last year, the Orioles already had well over 100 losses. It was the same story in 2019. With a win in Boston tonight the O’s will clinch their first non-losing season since 2016. Of course, the Orioles also had that chance Wednesday night, and that didn’t exactly go to plan.

The good news for tonight is that the Orioles are sending Dean Kremer to the mound, who in many ways has been their best starting pitcher in 2022. The second year righty has a 2.9 WAR, good for sixth-best on the Orioles overall and best among starting pitchers (Austin Voth is second at 1.9). Kremer will be looking to better his last outing at Fenway, when he allowed four runs over 5.2 innings and ended up taking the loss. He did do better in his next outing against Boston, as he threw 5.1 innings while only allowing one run in the Little League Classic.

With veteran lefty Rich Hill taking the mound for Boston, the Orioles have shaken up the lineup. Ryan McKenna continues to hit leadoff and give Cedric Mullins the day off against southpaws. The recently recalled Tyler Nevin will man the hot corner with Ramon Urias on the IL, while Terrin Vavra continues to get the nod over Rougned Odor at 2B. In perhaps a bit of sad news, GUNNAR HENDERSON will get his first day off since he was called up to Baltimore. Perhaps though, this will set him up to come off the bench with some heroics the way Birdland has seen Adley Rutschman do on multiple occasions. Or, maybe those heroics won’t be necessary at all.

Orioles Lineup

Ryan McKenna (R) CF Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B Anthony Santander (S) LF Jesus Aguilar (R) DH Austin Hays (R) RF Tyler Nevin (R) 3B Jorge Mateo (R) SS Terrin Vavra (L) 2B Robinson Chirinos (R) C

Red Sox Lineup