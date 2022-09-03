Saturday night Orioles game thread: vs Athletics, 7:05

After securing the win yesterday with an unorthodox lineup, the Orioles tonight are rolling out what so many fans have been clamoring for: a lineup featuring all of Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, and Kyle Stowers. Those three represent the first three draft picks of the Mike Elias era and tonight is the first time they’ll all appear in the majors together.

Of course, those who want to find something to complain about will, despite the fact that the Orioles just keep winning. Rougned Odor is back in the lineup after a night off yesterday, and some people won’t like that. Nor will they like that Terrin Vavra isn’t in there. As for me, I think this lineup is gorgeous.

Pitching tonight for the Orioles is Austin Voth, who continues to defy expectations. For the A’s it’s rookie Adam Oller, who has made 12 starts this year. Oller has had a pretty bad year, pitching to a 5.66 ERA in 17 games (12 starts). He did manage to pitch eight shutout innings against the Yankees in his last start. But honestly, who ISN’T pitching eight shutout innings against the Yankees these days?

Orioles lineup

1. Cedric Mullins (L) CF

2. Adley Rutschman (S) C

3. Anthony Santander (S) DH

4. Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B

5. Gunnar Henderson (L) 3B

6. Austin Hays (R) LF

7. Kyle Stowers (L) RF

8. Rougned Odor (L) 2B

9. Jorge Mateo (R) SS

SP: Austin Voth (RHP)

Athletics Lineup

1. Tony Kemp (L) 2B

2. Vimael Machin (L) 3B

3. Sean Murphy (R) C

4. Seth Brown (L) RF

5. Shea Langeliers (R) DH

6. Dermis Garcia (R) 1B

7. Cody Thomas (L) LF

8. Nick Allen (R) SS

9. Cal Stevenson (L) CF

SP: Adam Oller (RHP)

Let’s go O’s!