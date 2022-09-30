Friday night game thread: @ Yankees, 7:05 pm

Good news for all you out-of-town fans, tonight’s game is the MLB.tv free game of the day! I suspect that as long as Aaron Judge hasn’t hit his 62nd home run, that will be the case. If that is true, let’s hope you get to see every game this weekend.

Judge, as he has been for awhile now, is batting leadoff tonight. Jordan Lyles, tonight’s starting pitcher for the Orioles, has given up 25 homers this season. Two of those came off Judge’s bat back on May 23rd. That was not the game where Aaron Judge whined that he should have had three home runs, this game was at Yankee Stadium. But you can be forgiven for wondering if it was; Judge has hit two home runs in a game three times this season.

But enough about Judge. Tonight could be the last night that the Orioles are in wild card contention (I use that term loosely). They are five games behind the Rays with six games to go, so an Orioles loss and a Rays win would eliminate them from the race. I sure hope that doesn’t happen. Not because I think the Orioles have a chance at the postseason, just because I like when the Orioles win.

So let’s go O’s!

Orioles lineup

1. Cedric Mullins (L) CF

2. Adley Rutschman (S) C

3. Anthony Santander (S) RF

4. Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B

5. Gunnar Henderson (L) 3B

6. Terrin Vavra (L) 2B

7. Austin Hays (R) LF

8. Kyle Stowers (L) DH

9. Jorge Mateo (R) SS

SP: Jordan Lyles (RHP)

Yankees lineup

1. Aaron Judge (R) RF

2. Anthony Rizzo (L) 1B

3. Gleyber Torres (R) 2B

4. Giancarlo Stanton (R) DH

5. DJ LeMahieu (R) 3B

6. Oswaldo Cabrera (S) LF

7. Harrison Bader (R) CF

8. Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) SS

9. Jose Trevino (R) C

SP: Domingo German (RHP)