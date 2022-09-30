 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Orioles Won’t Have A Losing Season and Didn’t Give Up #62 To Aaron Judge Yet GIF Party

It is Friday night. The Orioles have beaten the Yankees, 2-1. You know what must be done.

By Mark Brown
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Orioles have beaten the Yankees, 2-1, holding New York to only four hits in the whole game. Jordan Lyles dominated with seven strong innings, DL Hall got the first save of his major league career, and in the process the Orioles guaranteed that they will finish, at worst, 81-81. They have five more games left to win at least one more and get a winning season.

Aaron Judge did not hit his 62nd home run yet. The Orioles have not been eliminated from postseason contention yet, though that could still occur if both the Rays and Mariners win tonight.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.

