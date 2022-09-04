Orioles minor league recap 9/4: Jordan Westburg leads the Tides to victory

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 7, Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) 2

This was a close game until the eighth inning when the Tides put up four runs to cushion the score. That inning featured a bases-loaded, three-run double from #6-T prospect Jordan Westburg, his only hit of the game to go along with two walks.

The Tides also scored runs on the first triple-A homers for both Joey Ortiz (#24-T) and Ramon Rodriguez. It was Rodriguez’s first game at this level and he made the most of it by going 3-for-4 and picking a runner off of first.

Number 5 prospect, Colton Cowser, had a single and a walk from the top of the lineup. Cowser has gotten off to a bit of a slow start in his first five games at this level, getting just three hits in his first five games.

Drew Rom (#15) made the start for the Tides and allowed two runs in five innings. He struck out seven with no walks.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 7, Erie SeaWolves (Tigers) 2

Down 1-0 going into the sixth inning, the Baysox scored seven runs over the final four innings to beat the SeaWolves. Four of those runs were knocked in by Darell Hernaiz (#24-T), who hit his first double-A home run as part of a two-hit day.

Coby Mayo (#6-T) had the only other two-hit game for the Baysox, while Hudson Haskin (#22) picked up two RBI with a 1-for-4 game.

Connor Norby (#12) came out of the game after his third plate appearance. He was hit by a pitch and took his base, but did not go back out to the field for the bottom of the inning. Fingers crossed it’s nothing serious.

Chayce McDermott (#19) got the start and pitched five solid innings with just one run allowed on three hits and two walks. That run scored on a solo homer.

High-A: Hickory Crawdads (Rangers) 4, Aberdeen IronBirds 1

After retiring the first six batters he faced, IronBirds’ starter Houston Roth lost it in the third, giving up three runs on three singles and two walks. He followed that with a scoreless fourth to finish his day but the damage was done as the Crawdads cruised to victory.

The lone IronBirds run scored in the eighth inning when Billy Cook singled, stole second, and came in to score on a Donta’ Williams single.

Heston Kjerstad (#9) went 1-for-4 with a double.

Low-A: Fredericksburg Nationals 5, Delmarva Shorebirds 2

Noelberth Romero came to the plate twice with the opportunity for the Shorebirds to score runs, and he was sort of successful both times. In the second inning, Douglas Hodo was hit by a pitch and then stole second, giving Romero the chance for an RBI. He took it with a single.

In the fourth, Reed Trimble (#28-T) and Silas Ardoin hit back-to-back singles to put runners on first and third with no outs. In that instance Romero hit into a double play. The run scored but the brewing rally was squashed.

Top 10 prospects Jackson Holliday (#3) and Dylan Beavers (#10) both went 1-for-4 with Holliday also picking up a walk.

Starting pitcher Conor Grady gave up three runs in five innings, which isn’t great. But he did strike out six.

