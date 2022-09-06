Tuesday Bird Droppings: No, that’s not how that was supposed to go

Hello, Camden Chatters.

That didn’t go quite as we hoped, now did it? Yesterday was a very painful day of baseball as the Orioles were swept in their doubleheader with the Blue Jays and now sit 4.5 games back of them for the final playoff spot.

All hope is not lost. It is waning, for sure, but it is not lost. If the Orioles can bounce back and win the next two games, they’ll be back to 2.5 games out with six more games to play against the Blue Jays. That’s not much, but the Blue Jays also have a tough schedule remaining that includes nine games against the Rays. That’s right. If you haven’t started already, it’s time to start rooting for the Rays.

If you missed the details of yesterdays games or if you, for some reason, feel the need to relive the grisly details, you can check out Mark Brown’s recap of game one and Tyler Young’s recap of game two.

It didn’t help much in the end, but one thing that was nice to see yesterday was proof that Adley Rutschman has come out of his brief slump. As bad as most things were in yesterday’s games, his at-bats were solid. In the first game, he went 2-for-4 and in the second, he picked up three hits and fell a triple short of the cycle.

Let’s just hope that his teammates, both pitchers and hitters, can raise their game tonight and tomorrow before it’s too late for the Orioles. And let’s hope that Jordan Lyles feels better soon.

Links

Orioles Infield Prospect Max Wagner On Developing As A Ballplayer In Green Bay - PressBox

Cleanse your palate with a Q&A with minor leaguer Max Wagner.

Akin makes emergency start, Bichette hits three homers and O’s swept in doubleheader - MASN Sports

Roch Kubatko has the quotes from Brandon Hyde and Bruce Zimmermann after last night’s loss.

Bichette 3 HRs in 2nd game, Blue Jays sweep DH from Orioles - The Washington Post

The AP recap for yesterday's doubleheader. I wasn't watching when the balk on Gausman happened, but the idea that the umpire went into the game having already decided he'd call a balk is a little much. Come on, Kevin.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have four Orioles birthday buddies. Donnie Hart celebrates birthday #32 today. Wow, that’s not old at all! Hart played for the Orioles from 2016-2018. Hart came up in mid-July 2016 and was a force out of the bullpen, allowing just one earned run in 22 appearances.

In 2017 he wasn’t quite a dominant, and in 2018 he was pretty bad. The Orioles lost him on waivers in spring 2019 but he only ever played in five more big league games.

Also born on this date are Derrek Lee (27), Roy Smith (61), and Jim Fridley (b. 1924, d. 2003). They all played in just part of one season with the Orioles, a combined total of 187 games.

On this day in 1974, the Orioles swept a doubleheader against Cleveland behind two complete game shutout by Dave McNally and Mike Cuellar. We sure could have used some pitching like that yesterday!

In 1995, Cal Ripken played in his 2131st consecutive game to pass Lou Gehrig for the all-time record. Ripken went 2-for-4 with a home run in the 4-2 win.

In 1996, Eddie Murray hit his 500th home run at Camden Yards, though the Orioles lost to the Tigers 5-4 in 12 innings.

In 2012, the Orioles played one of the most exciting regular season games in Camden Yards history. After the Yankees scored five runs in the top of the 8th to tied the game, the Orioles came back with home runs from Adam Jones, Mark Reynolds, and Chris Davis in the bottom half of the inning. They won the game 10-6 to move back into a tie for first place with the Yankees.