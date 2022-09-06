Tuesday night Orioles game thread: vs. Blue Jays, 7:05

No, in the grand scheme of things, a three-game losing streak over a 162-game season is not a big deal. But dropping a winnable game against Oakland, then getting swept by Toronto in a Labor Day doubleheader felt like a big blow to the team’s momentum, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Now, with the playoff gap at 4.5 games between the Orioles and the Blue Jays, current holders of the third and final Wild Card spot, Baltimore will have to go on a run to get back into contention.

All year, what’s pushed the Birds into competitive territory has been pitching, and if they’re going to do it again, it’ll be pitching that does it. The good news is that Kyle Bradish, the talented rookie with the feisty fastball, nasty slider, and 12-6 hook, has been on fire since he returned on July 29 from the IL (shoulder inflammation). Pre-injury, Bradish had a 7.38 ERA with a .339 opposing average against. Post-injury, he’s pitched to a 2.71 mark and hitters are just .216 against him.

It’s a big turnaround, and the Orioles will need the good Bradish to please stand up if they want to keep their playoff chances alive.

On the hill for the Blue Jays is Mitch White, a onetime Dodgers prospect who came to Toronto just over a month ago to help stabilize the Blue Jays’ injury-ridden rotation. White was a swingman with LA (he made just 14 starts in 38 games) but Toronto has used him strictly as a starter. So far he’s 0-3 in that role with a 7.04 ERA and a 1.74 WHIP. I, for one, hope the Orioles keep up that trend tonight.

Orioles lineup

1. Cedric Mullins CF

2. Adley Rutschman C

3. Anthony Santander RF

4. Ryan Mountcastle 1B

5. Ramón Urías 3B

6. Gunnar Henderson DH

7. Austin Hays LF

8. Rougned Odor 2B

9. Jorge Mateo SS

Blue Jays lineup

1. George Springer CF

2. Vladimir Guerrero DH

3. Bo Bichette SS

4. Alejandro Kirk C

5. Teoscar Hernández RF

6. Matt Chapman 3B

7. Cavan Biggio 1B

8. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. LF

9. Whit Merrifield 2B