Orioles minor league recap 9/8: Bowie launches four home runs

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 1, Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals) 0 - Game 1 - F/8

It was an impressive showing for a trio of pitchers that have bounced between the big leagues and the minors this season. Rico Garcia got the start and tossed three shutout innings while striking out four. Louis Head followed with two strikeouts over his two scoreless innings. And finally it was Logan Gillaspie with three more zeros. Across all eight innings the Norfolk pitchers allowed just three hits and one walk in total.

There wasn’t much offense to discuss. The Tides offense only had three hits themselves, and they were all rather spread out. Their lone run came in the eighth inning as a result of the Manfred runner starting the inning at second base. Ramon Rodriguez drove them in on a single. The only other noteworthy occurrence was Jordan Westburg’s 18th double of the season.

Triple-A: Memphis Redbirds 0, Norfolk Tides 0 - Game 2/Suspended in first inning

An active shooter situation in Memphis caused this game to be suspended after the top of the first inning. It is scheduled to be made up on Thursday.

With the active shooter situation in #Memphis right now, I'm told the Norfolk Tides and Memphis Redbirds players were pulled off the field and are currently sheltering in place at the stadium until Memphis police says it's safe. @WAVY_News — Craig Loper II (@CraigLoperWAVY) September 8, 2022

Double-A: Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants) 8, Bowie Baysox 6

Bowie certainly brought the power to this game. They hit four home runs—one each from Andrew Daschbach, Coby Mayo, Zach Watson, and Andres Angulo—but each of them was of the solo variety. Angulo added a pair of doubles as well. Connor Norby also doubled.

419 foot nuke from Coby Mayo. pic.twitter.com/BiIrqZxMEb — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) September 7, 2022

Starter Justin Armbruester was able to be effective despite issuing four walks and striking out just three. Over five innings he allowed only one run on one hit, a solo home run. Conner Loeprich followed with two innings of relief, allowing one run on three hits and two strikeouts. It was a tougher game for Nolan Hoffman, who was saddled with the loss after allowing six runs (four earned) in his inning on the mound. A Coby Mayo error in the ninth inning made things tough for the pitcher, but then Hoffman compounded it by serving up several hard hit balls thereafter. Griffin McLarty came on and did a nice job to get out of the inning without further damage.

High-A: Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) 4, Aberdeen IronBirds 0 - Game 1 - F/7

The Aberdeen lineup was no match for BlueClaws pitcher Victor Vargas, who tossed an abbreviated two-hit complete game. The only IronBirds to earn their way on base were Connor Pavolony and Luis Valdez, who each singled. Valdez was then thrown out trying to steal.

Jean Pinto had an effectively wild type of outing. The starter allowed just one run over four innings, but he also walked five. Alex Pham and Nick Roth combined to allow three runs on five hits and five strikeouts over two innings of relief.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 3, Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) 1 - Game 2 - F/8

The IronBirds hitters rebounded a bit in game two, recording nine hits in total. But only one of the hits went for extra bases, a double from Frederick Bencosme. Max Wagner, Dylan Beavers, and Bencosme had two hits each. Wagner added a stolen base, a solid showing for Wagner on his first day as a High-A player.

It was a terrific effort from the Aberdeen pitchers. Antonio Velez struck out five over four innings, and the only run he allowed was unearned due to a throwing error from Billy Cook. Rickey Ramirez and Xavier Moore finished things up with a combined four innings, striking out six in the process.

Low-A: Down East Wood Ducks (Rangers) 4, Delmarva Shorebirds 2 - F/11

Jackson Holliday is getting his footing under him at Delmarva. The number one overall pick went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a walk, and an RBI. Isaac Bellony added two hits. But in general the Shorebirds lineup struggled, going just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

In general, it was a good day for the Delmarva pitchers. Deivy Cruz allowed just one run over four innings of work as the starter. The first three relievers were also effective as Hayden Nierman, Ryan Long, and Cooper Chandler combined to throw five shutout innings. Edgar Portes tossed a scoreless 10th inning, but then had trouble in the 11th, allowing three runs (two earned).

