Orioles minor league recap 9/9: Drew Rom blanks Redbirds, Tyler Nevin goes deep twice

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 7, Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals) 2 - F/7 (Completion of game from 9/7)

Norfolk and Memphis completed this game yesterday after an active shooter situation paused the game after the first inning on Wednesday.

Richie Martin, Cadyn Grenier and Cody Roberts combined for six of Norfolk’s 11 hits from the final three spots in the batting order. Roberts and Martin doubled, while all three notched multi-hit nights. Martin and Grenier scored five of seven runs for the Tides.

Jordan Westburg went 1-for-4 from the leadoff spot. Joey Ortiz was hitless in three at bats but did work a walk. Tyler Nevin hit a solo home run to provide Norfolk some insurance in the seventh.

Travis Lakins Sr. started and allowed a run in two innings. Lakins gave up two hits, walked one and struck out three. Morgan McSweeney limited Memphis to just one hit in three innings of relief.

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 5, Memphis Redbirds 0 - Game 2 - F/7

Drew Rom went the distance in the second seven-inning game of the day. Rom limited Memphis to just three hits and a pair of walks. Rom struck out seven and threw 57-of-92 pitches for strikes.

Westburg and Ortiz both recorded hits in their first three at bats. Westburg doubled twice and Ortiz drove in a pair of runs. Nevin went deep for the second time yesterday, and Ramon Rodriguez finished 3-for-3. Colton Cowser went hitless but did work a walk.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 6, Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants) 5

Hudson Haskin gave Bowie the lead with a solo shot in the seventh and Andrew Daschbach followed with a two-run homer to provide some cushion. Daschbach finished 2-for-2 with a pair of walks, and Hudson scored a pair of runs.

Connor Norby went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly from the leadoff spot. Darell Hernaiz doubled, and Coby Mayo managed a walk on a hitless night.

Garrett Stallings allowed three runs in 4.1 innings. Stallings allowed six hits, walked three, and struck out six batters.

High-A: Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) 4, Aberdeen IronBirds 1

Max Wagner drove in Aberdeen’s only run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth. Heston Kjerstad tallied three of Aberdeen’s four hits with a pair of singles and a double. Billy Cook went 1-for-4.

Peter Van Loon took the loss after allowing two runs in four innings. Connor Gillispie posted a similar line out of the bullpen with four innings of two-run ball.

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 4, Down East Wood Ducks (Rangers) 1

Silas Ardoin broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the fifth. Adam Crampton added to the lead with a single in the sixth, and Abimelec Ortiz chipped in with a sac fly in the ninth.

Jackson Holliday finished 0-for-2 but walked three times. Elio Prado and Isaac Bellony each went 2-for-4.

Moises Chace tossed five scoreless innings for Delmarva. Chace allowed two hits, struck out seven, and walked just one.

Box scores from Thursday’s games can be found here.

Friday’s Scheduled Games