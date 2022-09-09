Friday night Orioles game thread: vs. Red Sox, 7:05

It’s time to turn the corner if the Orioles are going to fight off the inevitable. Baltimore has an opportunity to start something special tonight against the Red Sox, but they will need the offense to breakout against Boston starter Brayan Bello.

Kyle Stowers will get the start in right field with Anthony Santander slotted as the designated hitter. Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays will join him in the outfield. Baltimore could certainly use a strong performance from Mullins and Hays down the stretch.

Gunnar Henderson will get the start at shortstop with Rougned Odor playing second base. Ramón Urías will take third, Ryan Mountcastle will handle first and Adley Rutschman will catch Austin Voth.

Voth remains an enigma after the club claimed him in June. Voth holds an impressive 2.29 ERA in his last eight starts. Five strong innings will do the trick for the former National, but Voth will gain bonus points if he keeps the pitch count down and works into the sixth.

It’s fair to be down after the Toronto series, but this Orioles team feels like the type of group that can flush it and keep chasing the improbable.

Orioles Lineup:

Cedric Mullins CF Adley Rutschman C Anthony Santander DH Ryan Mountcastle 1B Gunnar Henderson SS Ramón Urías 3B Rougned Odor 2B Austin Hays LF Kyle Stowers RF

Starter: RHP Austin Voth

Red Sox lineup:

Tommy Pham LF Alex Verdugo RF Xander Bogaerts SS Rafael Devers 3B Trevor Story 2B J.D. Martinez DH Triston Casas 1B Kiké Hernández CF Connor Wong C

Starter: RHP Brayan Bello