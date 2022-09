It is Friday night.

The Orioles have beaten the Red Sox, 3-2, despite picking up just five hits the whole game on offense. GUNNAR HENDERSON had a two-run single to put the O’s on top, and relievers DL Hall, Jake Reed, Cionel Pérez, Bryan Baker, and Dillon Tate combined for five scoreless innings to help the Orioles keep things stable and eventually take the lead and win.

With the win, the Orioles have improved to 73-65 on the season.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.