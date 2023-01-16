Monday Bird Droppings: The Orioles did something!

Happy Monday, Camden Chatters. I hope you all had a nice weekend, and for once I am happy to report that the Orioles did something!

Yesterday was the start of the international signing period and the Orioles celebrated by signing a team-record 27 players on the first day. Leading the pack is 16-year-old Luis Almeyda, who got a $2.3 million signing bonus.

Almeyda, who plays shortstop, grew up in New Jersey and only moved to the Dominican Republic when he was 15 years old. He’s ranked as the 17th-best international prospect by Baseball America and the 20th-best by MLB Pipeline. Not too shabby! It’s honestly still weird to have the Orioles involved in the international market after so many years of sitting out. Maybe next year it won’t seem weird anymore.

If you’re like to hear directly from Luis Almeyda, who says his family and friends call him Ayden but everyone else calls him Luis, you can see his introductory press conference over on YouTube. I look forward to tracking his progress toward the majors. He’s a friendly kid.

One player the Orioles signed yesterday, Luis Vicioso, isn’t ranked at the top of any prospect lists and he probably wouldn’t be worth mentioning if not for one fun fact: he is the younger brother to current Oriole Jorge Mateo! Mateo was there for his little bro on signing day, as seen in the pics like in this tweet:

Baltimore Orioles signed catcher Luis Vicioso.



He’s the younger brother of Jorge Mateo.https://t.co/aEjDyrYpkH pic.twitter.com/d7ptN826l8 — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 16, 2023

This fun fact wasn’t highlighted in the press release sent out by the Orioles, which is just a shame. I supposed it’s because Vicioso isn’t considered a bit prospect but still. Come on, press release writer, have a heart. Look how proud Jorge Mateo is!

To read more about some of the players the Orioles signed yesterday, be sure to check out Mark Brown’s article with the details.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have three Orioles birthday buddies. Stumblin’ Jack Cust turns 44 years old today. He was just 24 when he played for the Orioles back in 2003.

Utility player Eider Torres, whose entire major league experience is eight games with the 2008 Orioles, turns 40.

And Mark Trumbo, who got the make-up contract for the Orioles failing to re-sign Nelson Cruz, celebrates his 37th birthday. Sorry about that time we blamed you for the pies, Trumbo.

On this day in 2016, the Orioles signed Chris Davis to a seven-year, $161M contract, the largest in team history. Whoops!