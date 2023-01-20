Friday Bird Droppings: A new concessions provider is coming to Oriole Park

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

For those O’s fans who have had unpleasant experiences buying concessions at Oriole Park in recent years, I have what may be good news: the Birds are switching to a different service starting this year. The club announced Levy as its new “hospitality partner” at Camden Yards, replacing its previous concessions provider, Delaware North.

Levy is described in the press release as “the disruptor in defining the sports and entertainment hospitality experience,” and I have no idea what that means. But the company has plenty of experience in the sports concessions business, running the food service at Dodger Stadium and Wrigley Field, among other venues. So it’s official: Dodger Dogs are coming to Camden Yards.

Well, maybe not. There’s no word yet on what food offerings will change at the ballpark. They’d better keep the crab dip waffle fries if they know what’s good for them. The press release promises “opportunities for up-and-coming chefs, restaurateurs, and food and beverage tastemakers in the Baltimore area,” as well as a “food and beverage experience with local twists.”

Sounds promising, but I guess fans will be the judge soon enough. The ballpark dining experience isn’t exactly an easy thing to perfect, so good luck to the new guys.

Links

Orioles sign Garrett to minor league deal - School of Roch

If Reed Garrett makes it to the Orioles, how many times am I going to accidentally call him Garrett Reed? The over/under is 15.

Peter Schmuck: More clarity from John Angelos needed - BaltimoreBaseball.com

Peter Schmuck wonders if John Angelos will follow through on his promise to show reporters the team’s financial statements. I know what my guess would be.

Eight is enough: O’s lead the way on the Baseball America top 100 - Steve Melewski

How the Orioles’ massive presence in Baseball America’s Top 100 prospect list marks a transition for the farm system - Maximizing Playoff Odds

I’m including these two links as your daily reminder that the Orioles’ minor league system is awesome.

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! A whopping seven former Orioles were born on Jan. 20, including catcher Luis Exposito (36), outfielder David Lough (37), right-hander Matt Albers (40), infielder Ozzie Guillen (59), left-hander Bill Scherrer (65) and the late righty Dave Boswell (b. 1945, d. 2012) and outfielder Gene Stephens (b. 1933, d. 2019).

On this day in 1977, the Orioles parted ways with one of the best players in franchise history, trading Paul Blair to the Yankees for a pair of outfielders. Blair, ranked as Camden Chat’s eighth-best Oriole of all time, spent parts of 13 seasons in Baltimore flashing his defensive wizardry in center field. Blair racked up eight Gold Gloves and two All-Star selections during his O’s stint, winning World Series with the club in 1966 and 1970. Blair went on to win two more championships with the Yankees after the trade, serving mostly as a defensive replacement.