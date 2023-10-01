Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Red Sox, 3:05

Today marks the final game of the regular season, but the Orioles are far from finished playing baseball this year. Welcome to 2023, where October baseball includes more than one game in Baltimore.

Kyle Bradish will take the ball as the Orioles look to secure their 102nd win of the season. Baltimore has already locked up the number one seed in the American League. You can read all about what’s at stake across the league today here. Every game begins within a 10-minute span today to prevent any team from receiving a strategic advantage.

Bradish will throw to James McCann with Adley Rutschman starting as the designated hitter. Gunnar Henderson, the 2023 Most Valuable Oriole, will leadoff and play short.

Ryan O’Hearn will take first base with Adam Frazier slotted to his right. Jordan Westburg will start at third, with Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías both beginning the game on the bench.

Birthday boy Cedric Mullins will bat fifth and play centerfield. Rookie Heston Kjerstad will take left, and Anthony Santander will play right field.

The Orioles optioned Bruce Zimmermann and recalled Cole Irvin prior to the game. Irvin can anticipate a heavy workload out of the bullpen today. Bradish will only toss a few innings to remain on schedule before the postseason.

Orioles lineup:

Gunnar Henderson SS Adley Rutschman DH Anthony Santander RF Ryan O’Hearn 1B Cedric Mullins CF Heston Kjerstand LF Adam Frazier 2B Jordan Westburg 3B James McCann C

Starter: RHP Kyle Bradish