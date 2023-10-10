Orioles vs. Rangers, ALDS Game 3 Lineups

Game time: 8:03 pm

Where to watch: Fox

Orioles lineup:

Gunnar Henderson SS Adley Rutschman C Anthony Santander RF Ryan Mountcastle 1B Ryan O’Hearn DH Austin Hays LF Cedric Mullins CF Jordan Westburg 3B Adam Frazier 2B

Starter: RHP Dean Kremer

The Orioles will turn to this group with their backs against the wall. The offense woke up Sunday after a slow start in Game 1, but the team failed on the mound. Baltimore needs to click on both sides of the ball if it plans to stretch the series to a fourth game.

Dean Kremer gets the ball in the potential elimination game. The Orioles originally hoped to have John Means available, but he failed to make the ALDS roster after reporting some elbow soreness.

The decision boiled down to Kremer or Kyle Gibson, and Brandon Hyde selected Kremer. The 27-year-old posted a 3.57 ERA and 1.500 WHIP over 22.2 innings in the month of September. MASN’s Roch Kubatko noted that Kremer started both clinching games during the regular season.

Brandon Hyde emphasized an all-hands-on-deck approach for the remainder of the series. Gibson, and everyone not named Grayson Rodriguez, could be available to pitch out of the bullpen tonight.

Rangers lineup:

Marcus Semien 2B Corey Seager SS Mitch Garver DH Adolis García RF Evan Carter LF Jonah Heim C Nathaniel Lowe 1B Josh Jung 3B Leody Taveras CF

Starter: RHP Nathan Eovaldi

The Orioles will face Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi. I tabbed Eovaldi as the one player that made me nervous entering the series, so that should tell you my current level of concern heading into tonight.