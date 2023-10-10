Orioles ALDS game 3 game thread: @ Rangers, 8:03

Throughout a baseball season, you’ll hear the phrase “must win” in many situations where it isn’t exactly the case. Tonight, though, it is. It is exactly the case that if the Orioles do not win this game, their magical 101-win season will be over.

In the 2023 season, the Orioles lost three games in a row four times. They lost three in a row to the same team zero times. That doesn’t necessarily mean anything for tonight’s game, but these Orioles are resilient. They’re also very good at baseball.

If they want to make it to the ALCS they have a tough task ahead of them, one that starts with winning tonight. I believe they can do it and I know they believe they can do it.

Game two of this series was a huge disappointment, but the offense came alive against a tough starting pitcher and the Texas bullpen. We know they’re capable of doing it again tonight. Rangers’ starter Nathan Eovaldi has had a fine season, but the Orioles have proven time and again that they are up to the task of scoring big against good pitchers.

Dean Kremer makes the biggest start of his career tonight and, I won’t lie, I’m nervous about it. Kremer had an excellent second half but he faltered in September after blowing past his career high in innings pitched. He did close the season on a good note with 5.1 shutout innings with just two hits, one walk, and eight strikeouts against the Red Sox. Hopefully the long rest has been good for him.

Orioles lineup

Gunnar Henderson SS Adley Rutschman C Anthony Santander RF Ryan Mountcastle 1B Ryan O’Hearn DH Austin Hays LF Cedric Mullins CF Jordan Westburg 3B Adam Frazier 2B

SP: RHP Dean Kremer

Rangers lineup

Marcus Semien 2B Corey Seager SS Mitch Garver DH Adolis García RF Evan Carter LF Jonah Heim C Nathaniel Lowe 1B Josh Jung 3B Leody Taveras CF

SP: RHP Nathan Eovaldi

Let’s go O’s! Pitch well! Get lots of hits! Play good defense! Please let’s keep this season alive for a least one more day.