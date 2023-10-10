Filed under: Orioles Game Recaps ALDS Game 3 Quick Recap: Rangers 7, Orioles 1 Maybe next year. By Alex Church Oct 10, 2023, 11:01pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: ALDS Game 3 Quick Recap: Rangers 7, Orioles 1 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Positive WPA Leader: Tyler Wells (+.011) Negative WPA Leader: Dean Kremer (-.334) Game Thread Comment of the Game: More From Camden Chat Projecting the Orioles’ 26-man ALDS roster MLB announces Game 2, 3 start times for Orioles-Rangers ALDS Orioles-Rangers ALDS preview: Playoff baseball back in Baltimore The Orioles lost Bautista but kept their composure in August Loading comments...
Loading comments...