Friday Bird Droppings: The Orioles’ offseason has begun

Nobody will blame Orioles fans if they need a few more days — or weeks, or months — to wallow in the sudden and painful end to the club’s otherwise magical 2023 season. But one guy who doesn’t have time to wallow is Mike Elias.

The Orioles’ general manager held his end-of-season press conference yesterday and, after ruminating on the Birds’ just-concluded campaign, he promised that the front office has already started preparing for the offseason to come. While Elias didn’t get into specifics about the Orioles’ plans or what new players the team could target, he noted that those discussions have already begun internally. “We will be talking about [possible acquisitions] and doing what we’ve got to do to have another great season and an even better season,” he said. “We’re getting our foot on the gas pedal for keeping Baltimore baseball great and having an even better season next year, and especially in the postseason, whatever degree we can control that.”

That certainly sounds promising. If last winter is any indication, though, O’s fans might want to temper their expectations on how much excitement this offseason will hold.

It was then, coming off their breakout 2022 season that brought winning baseball back to Baltimore, that many fans expected the O’s to be aggressive on the free agent market to supplement their young core. Visions of Justin Verlander, Carlos Correa, and other premium free agents danced in their heads. Even second-tier targets like Chris Bassitt and Nathan Eovaldi seemed like reasonable options for the Orioles. Instead, the club went bottom-dollar, signing Kyle Gibson, Adam Frazier, and Mychal Givens (remember him?) to one-year deals.

You can’t exactly call it a failure. The Orioles did win 101 games after that quiet offseason, after all, and Gibson and Frazier contributed to the Birds’ success in their own way. The front office was banking that the team could contend on the strength of its talented young core without needing to sign high-priced free agents. And they were right.

Still, O’s fans might be left disappointed if the club again eschews any prominent offseason additions. The Orioles, as good as they were this season, still have areas of the roster they can stand to improve, particularly in the starting rotation (as their quick ALDS exit rudely demonstrated). Another back-end bullpen piece, with Félix Bautista out for the entire 2024 season, wouldn’t hurt either.

It’ll be a few weeks before the Orioles can do anything, as MLB transactions are in a deep freeze until after the World Series ends. Once the offseason officially begins, though, it’ll be interesting to see what moves the O’s have in store.

