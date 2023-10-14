Saturday Bird Droppings: Thinking about arbitration

Good morning, Birdland!

There is no playoff baseball today, and there has not been much Orioles news to speak of. That feels like a decent opportunity to look forward to the next dates that actually matter for the Orioles.

Five days after the conclusion of the World Series, a few things will happen: Contract options must be accepted or rejected, qualifying offer decisions must be determined, players eligible for arbitration will either be offered arbitration or non-tendered, and all other players on expiring contracts will hit free agency. MLB.com has an explainer for all of the processes.

The Orioles do have players on expiring contracts, but it seems unlikely that any of them return to Baltimore in 2024. That group is Kyle Gibson, Adam Frazier, Jack Flaherty, Shintaro Fujinami, and Aaron Hicks. Perhaps in the right scenario the team looks to rekindle some relationships, but none of them feel like top priorities right now.

What could be more impactful are the arbitration decisions. MLB Trade Rumors released their annual estimates of raises that players could expect via arbitration. The 16 players they have in this category is tied for the second-most in baseball.

For many of these players, the raises are a no-brainer. $2.3 million for Tyler Wells? Uh, heck yeah. That extends to players with less certain futures on the team, like Austin Hays perhaps. Even if the current front office may look to move someone that is currently eligible for arbitration it makes more sense for them to offer arbitration, hang onto them, and see if they can make a trade rather than losing them for nothing.

But it’s not cut and dry on all of the players. And that is where the tough questions come in. Dillon Tate is a steal at $1.5 million if he’s healthy, but what if he isn’t? The April version of Jorge Mateo was worth far more than $2.9 million, but what about the guy that became unplayable against right-handed pitching? Jacob Webb was quite the find early on, but that shine had worn away by the time the ALDS rolled around.

Something else that tends to factor into these decisions is the Rule 5 status of top prospects. While the Orioles will undoubtedly protect some of their young guys, there are no obvious choices right now. Many of their highly-regarded prospects aren’t eligible for the Rule 5 draft until December of 2024. So that should be less of a concern for now.

Mike Elias didn’t provide much insight into the Orioles’ plans at his press conference earlier this week. We know he loves prospects, and he always says that he wants to make the team better. Sometimes those two things work together and other times they don’t. So far, there has been little appetite from the O’s to trade their young talent. That feels like something that needs to change this winter.

