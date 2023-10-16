Monday Bird Droppings: Waiting for the postseason to end

Happy Monday, Camden Chatters.

The ALCS began last night but the Orioles were not there. This remains a bummer, but I have adjusted and am now not-so-patiently waiting until the end of the season. There won’t be any major Orioles news until then and that’s all I care about right now.

There are improvements to make and only time will tell if 1) the Orioles will make the moves required to upgrade, and 2) if any possible moves will work out. I’m anxious about it all and don’t want to wait. But we’ll all wait together until at least Halloween, when game 4 of the World Series is scheduled.

Links

Should the Cleveland Guardians look to bring back Anthony Santander? - Away Back Gone

This Guardians blog thinks trading for Anthony Santander would be a good move for their team. I don't know what the Guardians have to offer, but the outfield is a little crowded.

Do Orioles prioritize a closer for 2024? - MASN Sports

I think the Orioles should prioritize making the bullpen better and let the closer situation solve itself.

Brad Ciolek, Orioles’ director of draft operations, leaves for Nationals - The Baltimore Banner

In case you missed this news yesterday. You know your team is good when other teams start stealing your guys.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have three Orioles birthday buddies, including recent Oriole Jonathan Schoop. Schoop spent his first six major league seasons with the Orioles starting in 2013.

Many of us have good memories wrapped up with Schoop as he was with the team for some good years along with his best friend Manny Machado. He was traded in the same fire sale that sent his bestie packing in 2018. Schoop went to Milwaukee for Jonathan Villar and two other players who didn’t pan out.

He’s still pretty young, celebrating his 32nd birthday today. But the last two seasons haven’t been good for Schoop and he was released by the Tigers in July. He didn’t sign with another team and is currently a free agent.

Also born on this day in history are former Orioles Mike Dimmel (69) and Don Hood (b. 1949, d. 2023).

The Orioles have played four postseason games on October 16th with a record of 2-2. They have both won and lost a World Series on this date.

In 1969, they fell to the Mets 5-3 in game 5 of the World Series, which gave the Mets a 4-1 series win. The Orioles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning on home runs from Dave McNally and Frank Robinson but blew the game in the late innings to lose the series.

Two years later, in 1971, the Orioles defeated the Pirates 3-2 to tie the series and send it to a decisive game seven the next day. Jim Palmer started and gave up two runs in nine innings, one on a home run by Roberto Clemente. The O’s won in the bottom of the 10th on a sac fly by Brooks Robinson.

In 1979, the Orioles were trying to win the WS against the Pirates but lost a second consecutive game that allowed the series to be tied 3-3. Palmer took the loss in this one with four runs allowed over eight innings. The offense was shut out and the series went to game seven.

And finally, in 1983, the Orioles defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in game five of the World Series to clinch the third World Series win in franchise history. Scott McGregor pitched a complete game shutout. Eddie Murray hit two home runs and Rick Dempsey went deep once.

Perhaps next year we’ll get to see another game played on October 16th.