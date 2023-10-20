Friday LCS game thread: NLCS Game 4, ALCS Game 5

Remember when the Orioles were still playing baseball? Baltimore has the talent to make a run to the LCS as soon as next year. For now, we’re stuck with these guys.

ALCS Game 5: Astros at Rangers, 5:07 ET

RHP Justin Verlander (1-1, 1.42) vs. LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-0, 2.08)

It’s been well documented that the Orioles acquired the wrong free-agent-to-be from St. Louis. Jordan Montgomery has delivered in a big way for the Rangers, and he can further endear himself to the Texas faithful with a significant Game 5 win today.

NLCS Game 4: Phillies at Diamondbacks

LHP Cristopher Sánchez (0-0, —) vs. Joe Mantiply (2-0, 9.00)

The Diamondbacks may have saved their season with a walk-off win in Game 3. Ketel Marte broke a 1-1 tie with a bases loaded single in the bottom of the ninth. The victory provided new life to the D-backs, and the club will have an opportunity to even the series tonight in Arizona.