World Series game two open thread

The World Series kicked off last night in exciting fashion. The Diamondbacks looked poised to take game one until a game-tying home run by Corey Seager in the ninth inning. Two innings later, former Oriole Miguel Castro came in to pitch for the Diamondbacks. Pretty cool that he is in the World Series! Less cool, for him at least, is that he gave up the walk-off home run to Adolis García. Better luck next time, Miguel.

Jordan Montgomery takes the mound for the Rangers tonight as they look to take a 2-0 lead before they head out on the road. The Diamondbacks are countering with 35-year-old Merrill Kelly.

As I watched the Seager homer last night I tried to put myself in the place of the D-Backs fans and could only imagine how brutal it was to see the lead erased with just two outs to go. I was asleep before the walk-off. I wonder if many D-Backs fans had the TV turned off before it landed.

Rangers lineup

Marcus Semien - 2B Corey Seager - SS Evan Carter - LF Adolis García - RF Mitch Garver - DH Jonah Heim - C Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Josh Jung - 3B Leody Taveras - CF

SP: Jordan Montgomery (LHP)

Diamondbacks lineup

Ketel Marte - 2B Corbin Carroll - RF Gabriel Moreno - C Christian Walker - 1B Tommy Pham - DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr. - LF Alek Thomas - CF Evan Longoria - 3B Geraldo Perdomo - SS

SP: Merrill Kelly (RHP)