Monday Bird Droppings: The World Series resumes tonight

Happy Monday, Camden Chatters! I hope you all had a nice weekend. It was an unseasonably warm weekend here in the mid-Atlantic, which was nice but too hot for my tastes for this time of year. Halloween is tomorrow and it’s hard to get in the mood for spooky season in shorts and a t-shirt.

The World Series starts back up again tonight after the travel day with the teams in Arizona. It’s been an exciting series so far. After the extra-inning affair in game one that went to Texas, the D-Backs won big in game two to win the series. Max Scherzer will start for the Rangers. Things have been dicey for Scherzer since his return from the injured list, but I wouldn’t want to bet against him.

As for the Orioles, things have been as slow as expected during a postseason in which they are no longer participating. There is no news, but that doesn’t mean that Camden Chat rests! Today we have reviews prospect Chayce McDermott and starting pitcher John Means for you to enjoy.

Orioles' Billy Cook improves all-around performance in AFL - MLB

Why not check in on the Orioles' #29 prospect? Billy Cook started off slow but has hit some dingers of late.

These players surprised us in the 2023 season - MASN Sports

Kyle Bradish didn't really surprise me. Well, maybe a little. But for sure Yennier Cano and Ryan O'Hearn were unexpected.

Do Orioles count on Cowser to make Opening Day roster? - MASN Sports

Things so far have not really gone as Colton Cowser expected, I imagine. But he's still got high expectations from me, at the very least.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Of all the players who have played for the Orioles, not a single one was ever born on October 30th.

It is the birthday of Leon Day, the Negro Leagues pitcher who grew up in Baltimore and returned there after his retirement from baseball. He was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1995, the same year he passed away at age 78.

Also born on this day are actor Henry Winkler (78), rocker Gavin Rossdale (58), and most excitingly to me, Cash Cab host Ben Bailey (53).

On this day in 1986, the Orioles traded pitcher Storm Davis to the Padres for Terry Kennedy and Mark Williamson.