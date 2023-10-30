World Series Game 3 Open Thread

The Diamondbacks responded in a big way after letting Game 1 slip away. Arizona defeated Texas 9-1 on Saturday, and the Snakes have a prime opportunity to seize control of the Fall Classic tonight.

The Rangers, to their credit, battled back to win Game 1. Texas should feel fine enough about a 1-1 split after the first two contests. They have the same chance to take control with a victory this evening.

World Series Game 3, 8:03 ET, FOX

RHP Max Scherzer (0-1, 9.45 ERA) vs. RHP Brandon Pfaadt (0-0, 2.70 ERA)

The Rangers have yet to receive the type of postseason performance they anticipated from Max Scherzer after acquiring him from the Mets. Scherzer missed most of September and the ALDS with a low-grade shoulder strain, and the “Warrior God” has not resembled his normal, future-hall-of-fame self. With the benefit of hindsight, the Orioles would have liked to see Scherzer on the mound a few weeks ago.

The Rangers included Scherzer on the roster, and the pitcher has no intentions of backing down. That being said, a fatigued Jordan Montgomery failed to miss many bats in Game 2. Arizona will likely come out swinging once again .

Arizona will counter with rookie Brandon Pfaadt. The 25-year-old will probably not come even remotely close to Scherzer’s career accomplishments—few active pitchers will—but he has the opportunity to best him tonight.

Rangers Lineup:

Marcus Semien, 2B Corey Seager, SS Adolis García, RF Evan Carter, LF Mitch Garver, DH Jonah Heim, C Nathaniel Lowe, 1B Josh Jung, 3B Leody Taveras, CF

Diamondbacks Lineup: