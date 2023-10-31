World Series Game 4 open thread

As the World Series action shifted to Arizona last night, the Rangers battled to a 3-1 victory to take a two-games-to-one series lead, but they suffered a pair of injuries that could cripple their chances going forward. Max Scherzer had to leave after three innings with back tightness, and slugger Adolis García, who’s in the middle of a red-hot postseason, injured his side on an eighth-inning flyout. The Rangers removed both from the roster earlier tonight, meaning they’re both out for the remainder of the World Series.

These two teams have been pretty evenly matched so far, so with the Rangers having to play the rest of the way without one of their top hitters and their most experienced postseason pitcher, the balance could shift toward the Diamondbacks, despite their 2-1 deficit.

World Series Game 4, 8:03 ET, FOX

LHP Andrew Heaney (TEX) vs. LHP Joe Mantiply (ARI)

With each team having used its top three starters in the first three games, both clubs are turning to an opener for Game 4. The veteran lefty Heaney will be making his fifth appearance for the Rangers this postseason. Twice he was used as an opener — stymieing the Orioles over 3.2 innings in the Division Series but getting torched by the Astros in the ALCS — and he’s also pitched twice in relief, including 0.2 innings against Arizona in Game 2 of this series. Bulk relievers Dane Dunning and Cody Bradford also figure to make appearances in this game.

Mantiply, meanwhile, will be making his ninth postseason appearance for the Diamondbacks this year. He was used as an opener in Game 4 of the NLCS, working a scoreless inning against the Phillies, while his other seven games came in relief. Mantiply hasn’t allowed an earned run in seven of his eight playoff outings so far, but he’s never gotten more than four outs in any of them, so he’ll likely be out of this game very quickly.