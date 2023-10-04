Wednesday Bird Droppings: The O’s could learn their ALDS opponent today

Good morning, Birdland!

Yesterday was a unique day of baseball enjoyment. We were able to watch four competitive baseball games in which our favorite team had an interest but was not directly involved. Dare I say, it was relatively stress-free.

Of course, the Rangers/Rays series is the most relevant here. The winner will come to Camden Yards this weekend to begin the ALDS. As we have covered on this site, there are reasons to “want” either of those teams to emerge as they may match up better with the Orioles. Regardless of who you think you want to see in Baltimore, we can all agree on this: Please let this series go to three games. Some extra innings would also be sublime. Let’s really look at the depth of these rosters. We don’t wish injuries on anyone. We will settle for some tiredness though!

Meanwhile the Orioles held a workout to ensure they don’t get rusty this week. That is a concern for some teams. The Atlanta Braves explained that it happened to them last year, and they don’t plan on it happening again in 2023. This Orioles squad is nowhere near as experienced with this scenario, but hopefully they can treat it like the all-star break. They won three in-a-row coming out of that this season.

They will work out again today, this time open to the fans. It runs from 12:30 to 2:30 and parking will be complimentary in Lots A, B, and C at the stadium. This is free, but you do need to claim a ticket from the O’s website. Sounds like a neat experience if you are available.

‘If it’s orange and black, it goes’: As postseason excitement rises, vintage Orioles merch is everywhere | The Baltimore Sun

It’s so awesome to see the buzz around the Orioles right now. It definitely feels like there are more orange shirts around town, and my personal social media timeline is far more full of opinions and excitement about our baseball team than in recent years. Sure, it’s a lot of “bandwagon jumpers,” but they are part of what makes the game go. We gotta embrace them when they want to pay attention.

Ripken on Orioles: “They’re young, they’re enthusiastic, they’re talented” | Roch Kubatko

Does the bandwagon jumping include former players? I only kid. But it sure does feel like the Orioles and these players are making more of an effort to show up to Camden Yards this season. Cal has been shown in the crowd throughout the year. Adam Jones has been around a few times. This is a good thing! It’s something the Orioles should always encourage.

Notes on last night’s Orioles workout and roster questions | Roch Kubatko

The roster conversations are getting hot and heavy. For me, the pitching decisions aren’t terribly interesting because I’m hoping you don’t have to dig too deep in a best-of-five series. You should have your best arms available in basically every game. The hitters are a far tougher call. It may come down to Ryan McKenna or Heston Kjerstad. On a roster with relatively little power I think I lean Kjerstad, but it’s close. And there are scenarios where they both make it.

The Bautista-less bullpen strategy for O’s in postseason | MLB.com

Not having Félix Bautista is going to hurt. It did for all of September. But this unit has shown they can get outs without their star closer. It may not always be pretty, but they are capable.

Orioles birthdays

Is it your birthday? Happy birthday!

Alec Asher turns 32. The right-handed pitcher served as a swingman for the 2017 Orioles, appearing in 24 total games.

Drew Stubbs is 39. Once a top prospect with the Reds, the outfielder bounced around the league later in his career, including a 20-game cameo with the 2016 O’s.

Mark McLemore is 59 today. From 1992 through ‘94, he played all over the field for the Orioles although much of his time was spent at second base.

Dave Johnson is 75 years old. He pitched for the Orioles from 1974 to ‘75, appearing in 17 total games out of the bullpen.

The late Don Lenhardt (b. 1922, d. 2014) was born on this day. He was on the original Orioles team that came over from St. Louis in 1954. He appeared in 13 total games that season.

This day in O’s history

1969 - MLB holds its first League Championship Series games, which will serve as a semi-final ahead of the World Series. The Mets beat the Braves 9-5 in game one of the NL version while the Orioles top the Twins 4-3 in the AL.

1971 - The O’s take a 2-0 lead in the ALCS, beating the Athletics 5-1. Boog Powell homers twice, and Brooks Robinson and Elrod Hendricks also go deep off of Catfish Hunter.

1979 - The O’s jump out to a 9-1 lead and then hold off a valiant comeback attempt to beat the Angels 9-8 in game one of the ALCS.

1993 - The sale of the Baltimore Orioles to attorney Peter Angelos is approved unianimously by AL team owners.

2001 - One day after going from the Expos to the Orioles, Tim Raines Sr. plays left field alongside his son, Tim Jr., in center. They become only the second father-son duo to play in the same game after Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Jr.

2016 - The Orioles lose the AL Wild Card game 5-2 in extra innings to the Blue Jays.